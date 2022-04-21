New Delhi/ Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: Nearly a year before the crucial assembly elections in the state, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in New Delhi as the grand old party holds deliberations to evolve a long-term strategy.

Following the meeting, 44-year-old Pilot said he discussed the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections and how Congress can retain power in the state. Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said discussions about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were also held.

"Rajasthan is a state where every 5 years there's a government change and I think if we do the right things like we've started to do, we need to move forward in that direction so that Congress wins next Rajasthan polls. It's important as soon after there'll be general elections," Pilot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Congress President is very keen that we all work unitedly to form a government in Rajasthan again. I've been giving her my feedback regularly. Today we also spoke about organisational elections, and how to strengthen the party," Pilot added.

However, media reports suggest Pilot also discussed his future in the party with the Congress chief. Some reports suggest that Pilot also put forward his demand of becoming the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Pilot had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government in 2020, leading to a massive political storm in the state. However, the rebel was quelled after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra intervened and assured Pilot that his demands would soon be met.

Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, say Pilot is keen on remaining active and involved in strengthening Congress in Rajasthan, but has reiterated that he is willing to take on any role the party asks him to.

Earlier this month, he had also met Rahul and Priyanka, and discussed the current political situation in Rajasthan, ways to strengthen the party in the state, organisational elections, upcoming polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma