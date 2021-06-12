Pilot's Delhi tour comes in the backdrop of his loyalist MLAs making comments on the internal issues of the party including an MLA sending his resignation to the speaker.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the political slugfest in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister of the state Sachin Pilot reached Delhi on Friday, on a two-day visit, amid speculations that he will meet Congress' leadership on demands that Pilot says remain unresolved despite party's promise for an impeccable solution.

Pilot's visit has raised an alarm for the party days after Jitin Prasada ditched the grand old party and joined the BJP. Pilot's Delhi tour comes in the backdrop of his loyalist MLAs making comments on the internal issues of the party including an MLA sending his resignation to the speaker. An All India Congress Committee (AICC) panel formed then to sort out differences between Gehlot and the Pilot camp is yet to come up with a solution.

Pilot on Friday brushed aside the claims by BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi that she has talked to him and he will be joining the saffron brigade soon. Pilot, on Joshi's claims, said that "she might have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar. she doesn't have the courage to speak to me".

Pilot, however, raked up the issue of non-resolution of commitments made to him and as quoted by IANS, said, "It has now been 10 months. I was given to understand that there would be swift action by the committee, but now half of the term is done, and those issues haven't been resolved. It is unfortunate that so many of the party workers who worked and gave their all for getting us the mandate are not being heard."

Meanwhile, a report by news agency IANS stated that Pilot's meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi is unlikely, a meeting is expected with Rajasthan In-charge Ajay Maken and General Secretary, Organisation KC Venugopal. However, some media reports have suggested that he will meet Sonia Gandhi today to raise his concerns.

On Thursday, at least six Congress leaders had met Pilot at his Jaipur home. They questioned the “delay” in cabinet expansion and political appointments by Gehlot. All the six were part of the 18 MLAs who had rebelled against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and had camped in a hotel in Gurugram

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken on Friday said, "Vacant positions in the cabinet, boards and commissions would be filled soon and we are in talks with all. All other pending issues will also be taken up". When asked if senior party leader Sachin Pilot is angry, the former Union Minister said, "I am speaking to Pilotji on a regular basis. If he would have been angry, he would not be speaking to me."

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan