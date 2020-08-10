Congress has claimed that former chief minister Sachin Pilot has committed to work in the interest of the Congress party

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what is seen as a possible end to the month-long political stalemate in Rajasthan, Congress has claimed that former chief minister Sachin Pilot has committed to work in the interest of the Congress party and the government in the state.

"Sachin Pilot has met with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," AICC general secretary KC Venugopal told reporters today.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha