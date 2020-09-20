TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday entered the well of the House and tore papers of farm bills.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Things turned ugly in Parliament on Sunday after the Congress-led opposition continued their protest over the contentious agricultural bills and questioned the government over its "rush to pass the bills amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis".

During the ruckus in the Parliament, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien even entered the well of the House and tore papers of farm bills. He also showed the House rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Apart from O'Brien, several other opposition leaders entered the well of the House and raised slogans against the farm bills. They, however, were asked to return to their seats by Harivansh. However, the ruckus continud in the Parliament, following which the House was adjourned till 1.41 pm.

Rajya Sabha: TMC MP Derek O'Brien entered the well and showed the House rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, during discussion in the House on agriculture Bills pic.twitter.com/OlTjJb6j4F — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

The agricultural bills -- Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- were passed in the Lok Sabha earlier this week and were moved in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

"The two Bills are historic and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers. The farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere in the country. I want to assure the farmers that these Bills are not related to Minimum Support Price," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Opposition, however, continued its attack at the opposition and said that the government wants to "destroy the farmers and help the corporate sector". The Opposition further alleged that the government doesn't want a debate or discussion on these bills, saying it has not even consulted any farmer associations.

"PM said that Opposition is misleading the farmers. You (Centre) said double farmer income by 2022. But, at current rates, the farmer income will not be doubled before 2028. Your credibility is low to make promises," ANI quoted TMC's Derek O'Brien as saying.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the two farms bills and they will now be sent to the President Ram Nath Kovind for assent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma