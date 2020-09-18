Union Minister Anurag Thakur's remarks against former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Gandhi family resulted in the first forced adjournment of Lok Sabha in the monsoon session of Parliament.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister Anurag Thakur's remarks against former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Gandhi family resulted in the first forced adjournment of Lok Sabha in the monsoon session of Parliament. Thakur's remarks triggered a huge uproar in the Lower House with Congress MPs demanding an apology from the BJP leader for dragging the former prime minister in the debate.

While speaking on the issue of PM-CARES fund, set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the coronavirus pandemic, Union Minister Anurag Thakur made references to Nehru and Gandhi family.

"From the high court to the Supreme Court, every court has validated the PM-CARES fund. Little children have contributed to it from their piggy banks. Nehru set up a fund that has not been registered to date. You (Congress) only made a trust for the benefit of the Gandhi family. You made Sonia Gandhi its chairman. It should be investigated," said Anurag Thakur.

This irked the Opposition Congress, which demanded an apology from the BJP leader. "How did Nehru come into this debate? Did we take (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's name? This two-bit chhokra..." Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Later, speaking to news agency ANI, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Thakur's remarks against Gandhi, Nehru and the present-day Gandhi family were irrelevant and the leader should have answered the objections raised.

"Instead of answering objection raised (on PM CARES Fund), Union Minister Anurag Thakur proceeded to deliver political speech in the worst possible taste and started attacking everybody from Gandhi, Nehru to present-day Gandhi family which was not relevant," Tharoor said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma