Several RJD MLAs were allegedly thrashed by the cops who were called inside the Bihar Assembly to assist the marshals in evicting unruly opposition members

New Delhi | Jagan Politics Desk: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Satish Kumar was carried on a stretcher from Bihar Assembly after he was allegedly manhandled by "police and local goons" inside the Assembly during a protest against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.

Several RJD MLAs were allegedly thrashed by the cops who were called inside the Bihar Assembly to assist the marshals in evicting unruly opposition members who tried to physically prevent the Speaker from taking his Chair.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta