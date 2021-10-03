Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: In an open strife between brothers, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that his father Lalu Prasad Yadav is being held hostage in Delhi despite getting bail earlier this year. He said there are some people in the party (indirectly hinting to his brother Tejashwi Yadav) who are “dreaming” of becoming the RJD chief. The leader suggested that his father is held captive for political power.

"My father(Lalu Prasad Yadav) is unwell. There are 4-5 people in party who've seen dream of becoming Rashtriya Janata Dal's national chief. Don't need to name them as it's known to everyone. He was released nearly yr ago from jail but is held hostage in Delhi," Tej Pratap Yadav said while addressing a workshop by Chhatra Janshakti Parishad, a social organisation recently floated by him.

Further, Tej Pratap said that he spoke to his father and requested him to come to Patna and stay with him. However, he is not being allowed to return, Tej Pratap claimed.

"I have told my father that he should come to Patna and stay with me but they are not allowing him to return and have held him hostage,” said Tej Pratap.

Refuting the claim Tejashwi Yadav said "Lalu Ji had been CM of Bihar for a long time. He even got LK Advani arrested. These things don't match with his stature."

The comments come in the backdrop of a strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi. There are indications of a power struggle over control of the party between the two of them.

Plus Lalu Prasad, who is presently the national president of RJD is likely to hand over the reins of the party to someone else when his term comes to an end in November this year. The Yadav brothers are said to be loggerheads over this.

The relationship between the two brothers and top RJD leaders also grew bitter after RJD students’ wing state president Akash Yadav was removed from his post. Akash Yadav is believed to be a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha