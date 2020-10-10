RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: The Union Minister was laid to rest on Saturday at the Digha ghat in Patna.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The last rites of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan was performed on Saturday by his son Chirag at the Digha ghat in Patna. The 74-year-old Union Minister had passed away on Thursday in New Delhi. His funeral was attended by several politicans, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nityanand Rai and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Paswan, who was the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government, was not well over the last few months and his health had deteriorated. On Saturday, Paswan had undergone a heart surgey in Delhi.

LJP chief @iChiragPaswan performs last rites of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna



(📸: ANI)



#RamVilasPaswan #ChiragPaswan

Paswan's son Chirag, who was recently give the charge of the LJP for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election, had shared the news of his death. In an emotional tweet, Chirag confirmed his father's death while sharing an old photo with him.

"Papa .... Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa…," he had tweeted.

"For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments on Saturday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle," Chirag had said in another tweet.

Union Ministers @rsprasad & Nityanand Rai, State CM @NitishKumar and Deputy CM @SushilModi present at Digha ghat in Patna where the last rites of #RamVilasPaswan are being performed



(📸: ANI)



#RamVilasPaswan #ChiragPaswan

Paswan, who enjoyed good equations with leaders across the spectrum, was always at the forefront of raising issues concerning the disadvantaged sections of society.

Several leaders expressed grief over his death and paid their tributes to him. "In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalised," President Ram Nath Kovind had said.

Expressing grief at Paswan's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened beyond words as his death has left a void in the nation that will perhaps never be filled.

"Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," PM Modi had said in his condolence message.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma