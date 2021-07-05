The BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the Maharashtra assembly polls together in 2020. However, Sena allied with Congress and NCP after the election to form its government in the state.

Mumbai | Jagran Politics Desk: In what could be an indication of an alliance between two former partners, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that there might some differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena but the two parties are not "enemies".

"There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken according to the prevailing circumstances. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies. Remember that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the results, joined hands with Congress and NCP," Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Fadnavis' statement comes at a time when speculations of a crack in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government -- an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- are being made in the state.

Interestingly, this comes on a day when Sena MP Sanjay Raut met BJP's Ashish Shelar. Raut clarified, however, that he met Shelar at a social gathering, adding that politics was not discussed between them.

"Maharashtra's politics is not like that of India and Pakistan. Despite political differences, we're cordial," Raut said, "such rumours will not affect the Maharashtra government and would rather bring the leaders of the three parties together".

However, speculations are being made that all is not well between the three parties. Earlier this year, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had said that the party is ready to contest the state polls alone if needed that created a political buzz.

Later, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. The two parties later said that Thackeray and PM Modi have a cordial relationship with each other.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma