BJP leader Uma Bharti said that the political dominance of the Gandhi-Nehru family is over and Congress should return to the real 'swadeshi Gandhi without any foreign element.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the leadership crisis in the Congress, BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti has offered a piece of advice to the Grand Old Party. Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said that the political dominance of the Gandhi-Nehru family is over and Congress should return to the real 'swadeshi Gandhi without any foreign element. Her remarks were an apparent reference to Congress party's current interim president Sonia Gandhi's Italian origin.

"Gandhi-Nehru family's existence is in crisis, their political dominance is over, Congress is finished.. so who stays in what position hardly matters now... Congress should return to Gandhi, the real 'swadeshi' Gandhi without any foreign element," Bharti said.

The remarks came at a time when Congress is facing a dissent from top leaders who have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping reforms and a "full time, effective" leadership. The letter signed by leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, and Veerrapa Moili also called for decentralisation of power and elections to pick the members of the Congress Working Committee - the top decision-making body of the party.

A CWC meeting was also held to discuss the letter where Sonia Gandhi asked the party to begin deliberations to put in place a process to replace her. However, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, KC Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi urged her to remain Congress chief.

Speaking at the CWC meet, Rahul Gandhi also slammed Ghulam Nabi Azad over the dissent letter and said that it was written at a time when Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis and her mother was admitted to hospital.

He even accused the writers of the letter of "collusion with BJP", according to reports. However, Congress rejected the media reports and clarified that Rahul Gandhi didn't use a single world of this nature nor alluded it. Senior leader Kapil Sibal, who had put out a tweet in response to Rahul Gandhi's reported remarks, withdrew his tweet after the latter personally clarified to him.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma