Immediately after Mamata Banerjee's remarks, her aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari made a scathing attack at the West Bengal Chief Minister for breaching the "constitutional integrity".

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: A war of words broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee after the West Bengal Chief Minister allegedly "skipped" the review meet called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the damages caused by cyclone Yaas in the state.

Hitting out at the BJP, Banerjee said that she is being "humiliated" by the Centre and accused the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of circulating "one-sided information". Asking the Centre to stop the "political vendetta" against her, Banerjee said that she is ready to touch PM Modi's feet for the welfare of the people of West Bengal.

"What was our fault? Why in the last two years there was no requirement of parliamentary opposition leaders or why not in Gujarat opposition leaders were called (at meetings)? After I took the (CM) oath, Governor spoke about law and order and central teams were sent," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, immediately after Banerjee's remarks, her aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari made a scathing attack at the West Bengal Chief Minister for breaching the "constitutional integrity". Calling it 'shameful', Adhikari said that Banerjee's statements are "fabricated and unmindful" of the people of Bengal.

He also claimed that both Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were informed about PM Modi's review meet, adding that the TMC supremo is only making "excuses" for not attending it.

"Today in a presser the CM said she didn't attend the meeting due to the presence of opposition leaders. She's resorting to lies to satisfy her ego as she thinks of herself as not just West Bengal CM but entire country's," Adhikari was quoted as saying by ANI.

Adhikari also slammed Banerjee for lying that no opposition is called whenever a meeting happens in Gujarat and said that BJP's Pradipta Kumar Naik, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha assembly, was called at the Yaas review meet.

"For a non-MLA to keep complaining about an MLA (him) and duly recognised LoP by Assembly Speaker is not constitutional reality," he said when asked on Banerjee not recognising him as the Leader of Opposition.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma