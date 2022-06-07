Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: Resort politics news has continued to dominate the headlines in Rajasthan after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shifted most of its MLAs to a resort in the outskirts of Jaipur ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha elections this week.

The BJP's move comes days after Congress shifted its MLAs to a resort in Udaipur. According to a party leader, nearly 60 MLAs are present at the resort.

"This is a training camp in which the MLAs will be given training on the Rajya Sabha elections," news agency PTI quoted a BJP spokesperson as saying.

Interestingly, the move comes at a time when the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has announced its decision to support BJP-backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra - a media baron - for the Rajya Sabha elections.

"The party will neither vote for the Congress nor the BJP in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. However, with regard to the constitutional process, the party will vote for the independent candidate Subhash Chandra," tweeted RLP national convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday.

Ashok Gehlot's message for Congress MLAs

While the BJP has also increased its efforts for Rajya Sabha elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday held a key meeting with over 100 Congress MLAs, who are in a resort in Udaipur, and asked them to stay united.

Congress had shifted its MLAs to Udaipur on June 2 amid fears of horse-trading by the BJP.

"The chief minister took a meeting of the MLAs and asked them to stay alert for any attempt of horse-trading by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha elections. He asked the MLAs to stay united," PTI quoted Congress sources as saying.

Rajasthan Congress is in a fix ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls as six party MLAs - Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, Joginder Awana, and Wajib Ali - have openly expressed their unhappiness with the party top brass.

It should be noted that four of the above mentioned MLAs had defected from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to Congress in 2019.

"It is a fact that the respect that should have been given to us was not given. I don't know what was their compulsion. Gehlot sahib speaks a lot in the media. Ajay Maken promised us but he did not fulfill it," Gudha said last week, as reported by news agency IANS.

"Gehlot sahib talks a lot, he does talk a lot, that he has done this, he says so in the media. But it would have been better had he sat down and get anxious," he added.

Rajya Sabha elections for 57 seats spread across 15 states and union territories (UTs) will be held on June 10. In Rajasthan, polling will be held for four seats.

