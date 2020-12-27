The 62-year-old leader from Bihar's Nalanda took over from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Nitish Kumar's close confidant and Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Prasad Singh was on Sunday unanimously elected as the national president of the Janata Dal (United). Singh, 62, is known for his close relationship with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and is a former IAS officer.

After Singh was elected as the new JDU President, party workers and supporters were seen raising slogans like "long live Nitish Kumar" outside their office in Patna. "Nitish Ji has chosen RCP Singh (Rajya Sabha MP) as JDU chief. We are celebrating it," news agency ANI quoted party workers as saying.

Meanwhile, Singh's name for the top post of the JDU was proposed by Nitish Kumar himself which was later approved by other members during the party's national executive meeting. The IAS-turned politician was so far the general secretary of the regional party.

The JDU, meanwhile, is holding its national executive meeting to deliberate on issues related to the country's political situation, after six out of the party's seven MLAs switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to a senior party leader, the party will also discuss about the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal next year and finalise its strategy.

Who is Ramchandra Prasad Singh?

Born on July 6, 1958, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh hails from Bihar's Nalanda district. He did his schooling from High School from Nalanda's Hussainpur. Later, he did his graduation in History from Patna and post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

Before moving to politics, he served as an IAS officer. He is married to Girija Singh and has two daughters. His daughter, Lipi Singh, is also a 2016-batch IPS officer.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma