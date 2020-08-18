Congress on Tuesday wrote to Zuckerberg, accusing Facebook India of "interfering" with the country's electoral democracy

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday hit back at the Congress over the letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in which the party has accused Facebook India of being biased towards BJP leaders regarding its hate speech rules.

“In the past, Sonia Gandhi had said this is 'aar-par ki ladaai' & Rahul Gandhi said 'public will beat PM Modi with sticks'; Is this not hate speech?” questioned Prasad.

The response came after the Congress on Tuesday wrote to Zuckerberg, accusing Facebook India of "interfering" with the country's electoral democracy, and demanded a time-bound high level inquiry into the conduct of Facebook India leadership team, and their operations.

In a letter to Zuckerberg, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also demanded that pending the internal investigation and submission of the report, the company should "consider a new team to lead Facebook India operations so as to not influence the probe".

"Set up a high level inquiry by Facebook headquarters into the Facebook India leadership team and their operations and submit a report to the Board of Facebook within one or two months. The report should also be made public," Venugopal said in the letter.

Facebook "May be a willing participant in thwarting the rights and values that the founding leaders of the Congress sacrificed their lives for", Venugopal said, and asked the US firm to publish all instances of "hate speech posts since 2014 that were allowed on the platform."

"The WSJ article mentions hate speech of at least three other politicians that were wilfully permitted by Facebook India," he said.

Venugopal cited the WSJ article of August 14 about alleged FB India's "blatant basis in content regulation" and said "it was not a surprise revelation".

He said Congress has repeatedly raised the issue of "bias" with many Facebook and WhatsApp executives.

He said other political parties have raised the issue in India's Parliament adding that the Congress has separately demanded a probe by a Parliamentary Committee in India into "this very serious issue of Facebook's interference in world's largest electoral democracy".

Venugopal said the Congress is joined by other leading political parties in "expressing fear over Facebook's purported role in manipulating India's electoral democracy".

Meanwhile, citing the US media report which alleged that Facebook did not apply its hate speech rules on BJP leaders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “We cannot allow any manipulation of our hard-earned democracy through bias, fake news & hate speech. As exposed by @WSJ, Facebook’s involvement in peddling fake and hate news needs to be questioned by all Indians.”

We cannot allow any manipulation of our hard-earned democracy through bias, fake news & hate speech.



As exposed by @WSJ, Facebook’s involvement in peddling fake and hate news needs to be questioned by all Indians. pic.twitter.com/AvBR6P0wAK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 18, 2020

Earlier in the day, a police case was filed against Facebook's policy chief in India, Ankhi Das, in Chhattisgarh, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and inciting people. The case was lodged at Kabir Nagar police station late Monday night based on the complaint of Awesh Tiwari, a Raipur-based journalist of a news channel.

On Monday, Facebook faced a mounting attack with the Congress and the CPI(M) insisting on a probe by a joint parliamentary committee over the Wall Street Journal's report that it refused to apply hate speech rules to certain BJP politicians even as the social media giant asserted that its policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

After Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, said the panel would like to hear from Facebook about the report, a Delhi Assembly panel also said it will summon Facebook officials, including Das , over complaints of "deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content" in India.

In its reaction, Facebook said the company's social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence, adding these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

In the report published on Friday, the US newspaper cited interviews with unnamed Facebook insiders to claim that one of its senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts.

"We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position or party affiliation," a Facebook spokesperson said.

"While we know there is more to do, we're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy," the official added.

