Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: A rare moment of bonhomie was witnessed at the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly on Monday after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav shook hands with each other during the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected legislators.

Adityanath and Akhilesh also had a brief conversation with the former putting his hand on the latter's shoulder. The video was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle.

CM Yogi and Akhilesh can be termed as arch-rivals as the two had slammed each other on various occasions during the build-up for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. Both had claimed to defeat each other in the polls.

However, Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defied the odds to form the government for a second consecutive term by bagging over 250 seats in the 403-member legislative assembly. On the other hand, the SP-RLD alliance improved its 2017 tally but won just 125 seats.

On Monday, Adityanath and Akhilesh took oath as member of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Akhilesh has been named as the Leader of the Opposition. Pro-tem speaker Ramapati Shastri administered oath to members in the House.

Adityanath on Friday had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in as Deputies of Adityanath. Apart from Adityanath and his deputies, 18 cabinet ministers, 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 other ministers of state were administered the oath by Governor Anandiben Patel.

Out of nine ministers of state with an independent charge in 2017, only two have been retained. But this time there are 14 ministers in this category. 21 of the 52 ministers – excluding the CM – are from the upper castes, seven of them Brahmins.

