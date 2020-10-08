In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that Paswan rose in politics through "hardwork and determination" and called him an outstanding Parliamentarian who "resisted tyranny and the assault on democracy during the emergency".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the sad demise of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away at the age of 74 in Delhi.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that Paswan rose in politics through "hardwork and determination" and called him an outstanding Parliamentarian who "resisted tyranny and the assault on democracy during the emergency".

"I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he said in another tweet.

Paswan's death was confirmed by his son Chirag, who in a tweet in Hindi, paid condolences to his father, saying he will miss him a lot. "Papa, you are no more in this world now but I know that wherever you are, you are with me. Miss you Papa," Chirag Paswan tweeted while sharing a photo of him and his father.

Paswan, who was the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), had undergone a heart surgery on Saturday in a hospital in New Delhi. The 74-year-old's health had deteriorated over the last few days and he had given the responsibility of the party to his son Chirag for the upcoming Assembly Election in Bihar.

Paswan was the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma