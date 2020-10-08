Ram Vilas Paswan, who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at Delhi's Fortis Hospital recently.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who recently underwent a heart surgery at a Delhi hospital, passed away on Thursday. He was 74 years old. His son Chirag Paswan informed about the sad demise of the leader in a tweet.

"Papa... you are not in this world but I know you are always with me. Miss you Papa," Chirag tweeted in Hindi along with an old picture of the father-son duo hugging each other.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at Delhi's Fortis Hospital recently.

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders.

The sad demise of the leader comes at a time when the state is heading for the assembly polls, scheduled to be held later this month. With Paswan staying away from party work due to his health, Chirag headed the party and has been overlooking the LJP's run-up to the elections.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta