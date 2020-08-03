Digvijay Singh on Sunday claimed that the foundation stone of the Lord Ram's Temple in Ayodhya has already been laid by former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' on August 5, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday claimed that the foundation stone of the Lord Ram's Temple in Ayodhya has already been laid by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Foundation stone has already been laid, Rajiv Gandhi ji did it," Singh told reporters when asked about Kamal Nath's statement that the former prime minister wanted Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

#WATCH Foundation stone has already been laid, Rajiv Gandhi ji did it: Digvijaya Singh, Congress on being asked about Kamal Nath's statement that Rajiv Gandhi also wanted #RamTemple to be constructed pic.twitter.com/BvViPC2KSI — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

The Congress leader didn't elaborate on his claim. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on August 5. Along with PM Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas are among the people who will be on stage with PM Modi.

According to news agency ANI, the first invite for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' went to Iqbal Ansari, one of the Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya case. "It is Lord Ram's wish," Ansari was quoted as saying by the agency.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma