New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major reshuffle ahead of the Assembly Election in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday named its new office bearers. The annoucement was named by BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who had assumed the office eight months ago.

During the annoucement, Nadda said that Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Pandaas has been appointed as national vice presidents of the BJP while MP Tejasvi Surya has been appointed as Yuva Morcha president in place of Poonam Mahajan.

However, in a major decision, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav has been dropped as general secretary of the saffron party. The saffron party also removed Murlidhar Rao and Anil Jain from that post. It, however, appointed Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's daughter Daggubati Purandareswari as general secretary.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, C T Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikia are also new choices as general secretaries. The list of eight general secretaries, crucial organisation position in the party as they are the link between state and central leadership, has also five new faces with Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya being retained.

In another major decision, the BJP has appointed former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje as its vice president. The saffron party has also expanded its list of spokesperson to 23, with MP Anil Baluni being elevated as the chief spokesperson and remaining its media head.

Here's the complete list of new office bearers named by BJP president JP Nadda:









The overhaul comes days before the beginning of the much-awaited Assembly Elections in Bihar where the BJP had miserably performed in the 2015 state assembly election. The party, however, is confident this time and believes that it will be able to retain power in the state under the leadership of JD(U) stalwart Nitish Kumar.

"We strongly believe that people of Bihar will again bless NDA in the Bihar Assembly Polls. People have seen development works done by BJP-JD(U) government. They have also seen how PM Modi's love for Bihar has materialized on the ground," said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for Bihar Assembly Election. The elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7 -- while the results will be announced on November 10.

