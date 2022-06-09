New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The crucial biennial elections to fill the 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August will be held on Friday (June 10). Prominent among those retiring are Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh and Kapil Sibal, and BSP’s Satish Chandra Misra.

While 11 seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six members each are retiring from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka. Three members from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab Jharkhand and Haryana, and one from Uttarakhand are also retiring.

However, all 41 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have declared elected unopposed last Friday. Now elections will be held for 16 seats of Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka on Friday as the number of candidates exceeds the seats going to the polls.

Amid allegations of attempts at horse-trading in the Rajya Sabha elections in four states, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar today said special observers have been appointed to oversee the poll process which will be videographed. Seeking to keep their flock together, major political parties have corralled their MLAs in hotels and resorts, amid accusations of attempts at poaching.

The situation in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra:

Haryana:

The Haryana Congress MLAs have left a resort in Chattisgarh's Raipur and are expected to reach Chandigarh just hours before the polling for the Rajya Sabha elections begins on Friday. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP-JJP MLAs remain lodged at a resort for the second day as the contest for one of the two seats going to the polls sharpened.

While the BJP with 40 MLAs has sufficient votes to win one seat, the contest has spiced up for the second seat with entry of media baron Kartikeya Sharma, an Independent candidate who is backed by the BJP-JJP combine. He is also supported by Independents and Gopal Kanda, the lone MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party. A candidate needs 31 votes to win the elections. The BJP has fielded former Minister Krishan Lal Panwar while Ajay Maken is the Congress nominee.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs while the Congress has 31. The JJP, which is an ally of the BJP, has 10 legislators while the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one each and seven are independents. Two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana will fall vacant in August with the terms of media baron Subhash Chandra and BJP leader Dushyant Gautam expiring.

Rajasthan:

The stage is set for the elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Friday, with the ruling Congress in a position to win two seats and the Opposition BJP one. However, the contest for the fourth seat spiced up after media baron Subhash Chandra filed his papers as an Independent candidate. He is backed by the BJP and the RLP, and despite having the support of 33 MLAs of both parities needs eight more votes. A candidate requires 41 votes for victory.

On the other hand, Congress is claiming the support of 126 MLAs, exuding confidence in winning three seats but it needs the backing of Independent legislators and those of other parties to win the third seat. The Congress currently has 108 legislators in the 200-member state Assembly and needs 123 votes to win three seats. The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) with two MLAs has extended support to the ruling party.

Karnataka:

As the stage is set for Rajya Sabha polls for four seats from Karnataka on Friday, the suspense continues over the outcome of the fourth seat, to which all three political parties are contenders, despite none of them having an adequate number of votes to win it.

The ruling BJP appeared confident of winning the three seats it is contesting in and made final efforts to ensure all its votes are intact and get cast validly, by holding a mock voting exercise and a dinner meeting for legislators, hosted by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, one of the candidates.

Interesting turn of events took place in the opposition camp, as top leaders of Congress and JD(S) tried to reach out to MLAs of each other, with talks between them to forge some kind of a formal understanding reaching a deadlock, as both parties firmly stuck to their stand. A candidate needs the support of 45 MLAs to win and based on their strength in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP can win two seats and the Congress one.

Maharashtra:

Political parties in Maharashtra are engaged in hectic parleys to finalise their strategy for Friday's elections to six seats of Rajya Sabha from the state, being viewed as a platform for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies and opposition BJP to test their strength. After more than two decades, Maharashtra will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats. The polling process will start at 9 am and end at 4 pm.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP), Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena) and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) are in the fray for the six seats. The contest is for the sixth seat - between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Pawar.

Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, NCP 53, Congress 44 , BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) three, Samajwadi party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti party two each, MNS, CPI(M), PWP, Swabhimani Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Jansurajya Shakti party, Krantikari Shetkari Party one each, and there are 13 independent legislators.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta