Bengaluru | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), the two former allies, failed to reach a consensus for the fourth Upper House seat from Karnataka as the polling for the Rajya Sabha elections 2022 began in the southern state.

The situation further tensed between the two on Friday after JD-S chief HD Kumaraswamy alleged "horse-trading" in Karnataka and claimed that Congress' Siddaramaiah was "pressurising" his party's MLAs to vote for the grand old party in the Rajya Sabha polls.

"Yes, definitely. He is pressurising them not to vote for JD-S," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Today, before local media he (Siddaramaiah) has said that he didn't write to my MLAs. He had even tweeted the letter from his social media account. Now, he's denying what he said yesterday. This shows his double standards."

Kumaraswamy also claimed that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi was spotted entering the Congress office in Karnataka. Although he exuded confidence that JD-S already has 30-31 votes, he said that JD-S MLA K Srinivasa Gowda has voted for Congress in the polls.

Six candidates are in the fray for four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka. As per the numbers, the BJP will win two seats while Congress will bag one seat. Despite not having adequate numbers, all parties have fielded candidates for the fourth seat, making it a tight contest.

In the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly, the BJP has 122 MLAs while Congress has 69 legislatures. The JD-S, on the other hand, has 32 MLAs.

BJP confident of victory

The BJP, meanwhile, is confident that all of its three candidates - Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh and Lehar Singh Siroya - will win the polls.

"I am sure that all our three candidates are going to get elected. Even though Siddaramaiah will think two to three times before voting for Congress, I think he will also vote for BJP. Anybody with value for democratic principles will never vote for Congress and JDS," Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayan was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a leader of statesmanship. It is our honour to have such a political leader with no corruption background. Karnataka has benefitted because of her leadership," Narayan added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma