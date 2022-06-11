New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi was suspended on Saturday by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Bishnoi was expelled from all his present party positions, with immediate effect. Congress took the decision after Bishnoi cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls for two seats in Haryana. Bishnoi's move resulted in the defeat of the party's candidate Ajay Maken.

"The Congress president has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi from all his present party positions, including the post of special invitee of the Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

During the Rajya Sabha election, Kuldeep Bishnoi cross-voted for media baron Kartikeya Sharma. Kartikeya Sharma is an ally JJP, and supported BJP. Sharma entered the poll as an independent candidate. Earlier, Haryana Congress sources dropped a hint that action was sought against Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls.

In response, Kuldeep Bishnoi took to his Twitter account and wrote that he acted on his morals and took the step of cross-voting.

"Congress has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others. Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul & acted on my morals," Kuldeep Bishnoi tweeted.

Congress witnessed a big jolt when BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar and independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were elected for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana.

Earlier, Congress Party's authorised polling agent and MLA BB Batra said that a party MLA's vote was declared invalid, while Bishnoi cross-voted for Sharma.

The Congress had 31 MLA and needed as many votes to win the Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana, but one of its legislators cross-voted, and another's vote was cancelled. Bishnoi had not attended any of the party meetings of its legislators and had said that he has voted as per his conscience.

On Saturday, Bishnoi, in a cryptic tweet said, "I know how to crush a snake's hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes."

Kuldeep Bishnoi allegedly been sulking over being sidelined during the revamp of the party's state unit.

