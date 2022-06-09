Bengaluru | Jagran Politics Desk: Although just one day is left for the Rajya Sabha elections 2022, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) have not reached an agreement for the fourth Upper House seat that will fall vacate in Karnataka.

Six candidates are in the fray for four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka where polling will be held on June 10. Despite not having the adequate numbers to win the fourth seat, all the three parties - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and JD-S - have fielded candidates.

Congress and the JD-S have vowed to defeat the BJP in Karnataka, but have failed to reach an agreement. The JD-S had urged Congress to trade second preference votes, an offer rejected by the grand old party.

In its defence, Congress said JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was elected to Rajya Sabha with its support in 2020. Before that, HD Kumaraswamy was made Chief Minister of state, said Congress, asking the JD-S to withdraw its candidate.

"We had not fielded a candidate when Deve Gowda had contested for RS last time (2020). We also made Kumaraswamy the chief minister. Now, support us if you really want to defeat the BJP," Congress' Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, Kumaraswamy said the JD-S needs Congress' support in the Rajya Sabha polls as the latter's second candidate Mansur Ali Khan can't win if the former decides to transfer its second-preference votes.

Attacking Siddaramaiah, the former Karnata Chief Minister said he spoke with the Congress top brass, including Randeep Singh Surjewala, who had assured him that he will discuss the matter.

"If Congress really wants to defeat the BJP, we have already made an offer of transferring second preferential votes to each other. What else can I do? I had said let's forget all old things and begin a new chapter if you want to defeat the BJP. I have made an open offer, I'm ready for everything for the sake of Karnataka," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by PTI.

Six candidates who are in the fray for Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka are Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh and Lehar Singh Siroya of the BJP, Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Mansoor Ali Khan, and JD-S leader D Kupendra Reddy.

The BJP, which has 122 MLAs in the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly, is expected to win at least two seats, while the Congress is expected to bag one seat. Congress needs the support of the JD-S to help its second candidate win the elections.

Congress has 69 MLAs while the JD-S has 32 legislatures. If the two parties seal a deal, they can win the fourth seat. However, the absence of a deal between them has made the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka interesting.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma