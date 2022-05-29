New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Nation Congress (INC) on Sunday released its list of candidates for elections to the Rajya Sabha. As per the list general secretary of the Congress Committee, Ajay Maken will contest from Haryana while Randeep Singh Surjewala will contest from Rajasthan and P Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu.

The party announced 10 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections which will be held for 57 seats across 15 states on June 10.

Among other key names were Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari field along with Randeep Singh Surjewala from Rajasthan, while Vivek Tankha was fielded from Madhya Pradesh.

Here's the first list of Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha Polls:

Chhattisgarh: Shri Rajeev Shukla, Smt. Ranjeet Ranjan

Haryana: Shri Ajay Maken

Karnataka: Shri Jairam Ramesh

Madhya Pradesh: Shri Vivek Tankha

Maharashtra: Shri Imran Pratapgarhi

Rajasthan: Shri Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shri Mukul Wasnik Shri Pramod Tiwari

Tamil Nadu: Shri P. Chidambaram

Earlier, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) released its candidate list for the Rajya Sabha Polls. The party announced the names of 16 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. As per the list, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be fielded from Maharashtra and Karnataka respectively.

However, the name of BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam, was missing from the first list of candidates. Of the 16 candidates, 6 were from Uttar Pradesh.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held on June 10 for 57 seats. The election will be held in 15 states and Union territories (UTs). These include Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, among others. The last date for filing nominations is May 31.

