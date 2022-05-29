New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections 2022. According to the list, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will contest the elections from Karnataka while Piyush Goyal will be contesting from Maharashtra alongside Sukhdevrao Bonde.

The list also included the name of Kavita Patidar who will contest elections from Madhya Pradesh among others.The party has fielded two women -- Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav -- from the state of Uttar Pradesh

The party announced the names of two candidates each from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar and one candidate each from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The name of BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam, who was a Rajya Sabha member from Haryana, was missing from the first list of candidates.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases its list of candidates for elections to the Rajya Sabha. Nirmala Sitharaman to contest from Karnataka, Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/3wy950APhT — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

Here is the full list of candidates announced by BJP.

Madhya Pradesh --Kavita Patidar

Karnataka -- Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh

Maharashtra-- Piyush Goyal, Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde

Rajasthan --Ghanshyam Tiwari

Uttar Pradesh --Laxmikant Vajpayee, Radhamohan Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh , Sangeeta Yadav

Uttarakhand --Kalpana Saini

Bihar --Satish Chandra Dubey , Shambhu Sharan Patel

Haryana --Krishan Lal Panwar

The party has given ticket to former MLA Krishan Lal Panwar from Haryana.

From Bihar, the party has fielded Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel. Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde has been nominated from Maharashtra and Jaggesh from Karnataka, according to a BJP release.

Meanwhile, the elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10. These seats are spread across 15 states and Union territories (UTs), including Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, among others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh