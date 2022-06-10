New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Rajya Sabha elections 2022 for 16 seats spread across four states - Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana - successfully concluded on Friday with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress making marginal gains in the Upper House.

In Karnataka, where elections were held for four seats, the ruling BJP won three seats on which it contested while the Congress managed to bag just one seat. The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) failed to bag even a single seat after two of its MLAs voted for Congress.

From BJP, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, and outgoing MLC Lehar Singh Siroya won, while Jairam Ramesh of Congress bagged the fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, where Congress is in power, the grand old party bagged three out of four seats on which polling was held. The BJP, however, managed to win just one seat after one of its MLA cross-voted for Congress.

Media baron and independent candidate Subhash Chandra also lost the polls. From Congress, Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari were elected to the Rajya Sabha.

"When everybody knows that 126 MLAs are with us, why did they field an independent candidate? They wanted to attempt horse-trading but that did not happen," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I believe all the three leaders will raise issues of Rajasthan, particularly the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) which will solve water problems in 13 districts," he added.

In Maharashtra and Haryana, the counting of votes didn't begin by the time of filing this copy. However, the two states, especially Maharashtra, are expected to witness a tight contest.

In Maharashtra, the counting was delayed over an alleged violation of rules. The counting was held up in Maharashtra after the opposition BJP alleged three MLAs of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)--Cabinet ministers Jitendra Awhad (NCP) and Yashomati Thakur (Congress), besides Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande violated the model code for voting.

"We have filed an appeal before the Election Commission of India, seeking that their votes be held invalid," said a state BJP leader.

The BJP has alleged that Awhad and Thakur handed over their ballots to their party agents instead of only showing them the ballots, while Kande showed his ballot to two different agents.

The counting has been put on hold in Haryana for identical reasons. The BJP and the Independent candidate backed by it have urged the Election Commission to cancel the votes of two Congress MLAs.

BJP nominee Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma shot off a missive to the EC, alleging Congress MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra showed their ballot papers to unauthorised persons after marking them and that the episodes were "duly captured" on cameras.

The counting has been put on hold because of the complaint made to the Election Commission, sources said in Chandigarh, adding further action will depend on the directions given by the poll panel.

Rajya Sabha elections were for 57 seats spread across 16 states. Out of these, 41 candidates were elected unopposed last week after which polling was held only for 16 seats spread across four states on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma