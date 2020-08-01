Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Amar Singh passed away at the age of 64 on Saturday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Amar Singh passed away at the age of 64 on Saturday, said All India Radio (AIR) in tweet.

The veteran Samajwadi Party leader was not well over the last few days and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. Amar, who had suffered kidney failure in 2013, had also undergone a kidney transplant in Singapore recently.

Rajya Sabha MP #AmarSingh passes away at 64 in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/8qOaomXtnr — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 1, 2020

Despite being ill over the last few days, Singh was quite active of social media and had been regularly interacting with his followers. On Saturday, he also paid tribute to former freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary. He also extended Eid al-Adha greetings to his followers.

"Wishing a very joyous Eid Al Adha. Let's celebrate this day by spreading love and happiness," he had tweeted.

Earlier this year, Singh had also posted a video message to end rumours about his death and said, "Tiger Zinda Hai". He had also urged his followers to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against the dreadful coronavirus.

Meanwhile, several politicians expressed grief over Singh's demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Singh was an energetic public figure known for his friendship. "Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends and family," PM Modi tweeted.

Expressing his grief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Saddened to know about the passing away of senior leader and MP Amar Singh".

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of seasoned politician and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh ji. My deepest condolences to his family and friends in their hour of grief. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti!," tweeted Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also paid his tributes. "Sad at demise of Amar Singh. He was friend of friends," Hussain said in a tweet.

Singh was one of the most powerful leaders of the Samajwadi Party and was known for his close relationship with party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The 64-year-old, however, resigned from all posts of the party in 2010 and was expelled in February 2010 for "anti-party activities". "I am blessed by Mulayam Singh Yadav ... he has given me liberation," Singh had said in a note while leaving the Samajwadi Party.

He also had a close relationship with the Bachchans. However, some issues errupted between them later and Singh openly criticised Jaya Bachchan, who is a Samajwadi Party leader. He later apologised for his remarks against Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma