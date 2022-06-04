Mumbai | Jagran Politics Desk: After Rajasthan, resort politics began in Maharashtra after the Shiv Sena, a part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, called all of its MLAs to Mumbai to avoid any poaching attempts ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections 2022.

This comes after the talks failed between the MVA government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "This (calling MLAs before the polls) is a normal practice," Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Polling for six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will be held on June 10.

The BJP has fielded three candidates - Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik. Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have nominated Imran Pratapgarhi and Praful Patel, respectively. Meanwhile, the Sena has nominated Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar.

Friday was the last date for withdrawing nomination, but no candidate has retreated, making the contest imminent. According to the numbers in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly, the BJP is expected to win two seats while three MVA candidates will be elected.

However, a tough competition is expected for the sixth seat. According to reports, the MVA had approached the BJP, asking it to withdraw its third candidate, an offer rejected by the saffron party.

Reports suggest that an MVA delegation led by NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal also met BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in this regard and asked him to withdraw Mahadik. In return, the MVA promised to help the saffron party in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

"The BJP leadership refused the offer and instead made the same counter-offer to the MVA, which the Shiv Sena rejected," The New Indian Express quoted an NCP leader as saying.

'We're in power here...'

With the beginning of the resort politics in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday issued a stern warning to the BJP, saying the MVA is in power in the state and the saffron party should not forget that.

His remarks came in context with the sixth Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra where tough competition is expected between the BJP and the ruling MLA.

"We wanted to postpone the dates of Rajya Sabha elections so that no horse-trading is being done. BJP's intention is clear, they want to use money and central investigative agencies to destroy the environment," Raut said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Rajya Sabha elections for 57 seats spread across 15 states and union territories (UTs) will be held on June 10.

