New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Rajya Sabha elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats spread across six states - five in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland - will be held on March 31 this year, announced the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, adding that the counting of votes will take place on the same day.

In a statement, the top poll body said adequate measures for close monitoring of the elections will be taken by appointing observers to ensure a free and fair election. It also noted that appropriate guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed to check the spread of the infectious COVID-19 infection.

"The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the above said elections," it said.

"Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections," it noted.

Following are the important dates for the Rajya Sabha elections:

Issue of Notifications: March 14

Last date of making nominations: March 21

Scrutiny of nominations: March 22

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: March 24

Date of Poll: March 31

Hours of Poll: 09:00 am- 04:00 pm

Counting of Votes: March 31

Date before which election shall be completed: April 2

Prominent among the members who are retiring are Antony (Kerala), Sharma (Himachal Pradesh), and Pratap Singh Bajwa and Naresh Gujral (Punjab). While former defence minister Antony, Deputy Leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Sharma and Bajwa are from the Congress, Gujaral is from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The Rajya Sabha nominations from Punjab will depend on the performance of parties in the state in the February 20 assembly polls. There has been no vacancy in the past five years during the Congress government in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma