Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: As parties prepare for the key Rajya Sabha elections 2022 slated to be held on June 10, trouble has started brewing for Congress in Rajasthan where several MLAs have openly expressed their displeasure with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government.

More than 80 MLAs, including some independents, have been moved to a hotel in Udaipur amid fears over horse trading. However, six party MLAs have missed their Friday deadline to join the political fencing.

The six MLAs include the four Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders who had defected to Congress in 2019. The trouble makers for Congress also include Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha, who said that the ex-BSP MLAs "did not get the respect they deserved".

Gudha, who joined Congress in 2019, said the Congress has failed to fulfill promises it made to the ex-BSP leaders.

"It is a fact that the respect that should have been given to us was not given. I don't know what was their compulsion. Gehlot sahib speaks a lot in the media. Ajay Maken promised us but he did not fulfill it," Gudha said on Friday, as reported by news agency IANS.

"Gehlot sahib talks a lot, he does talk a lot, that he has done this, he says so in the media. But it would have been better had he sat down and get anxious," he added.

Besides Gudha, the other five MLAs who have not joined the party's camp in Udaipur are Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, Joginder Awana, and Wajib Ali.

Gehlot in action

The Congress, meanwhile, has tried to reach out to the disgruntled leaders with Chief Minister Gehlot taking the charge to bring all MLAs to Udaipur. The party has urged its leaders to support its nominees during the Rajya Sabha elections.

"Randeep Surjewala is a very good politician, such a person needs to be in the Rajya Sabha. I request all Congress leaders from Rajasthan to forget everything and vote for him on the basis of his merit," party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rajya Sabha elections

Rajya Sabha elections for 57 seats spread across 15 states and union territories (UTs) will be held on June 10. In Rajasthan, polling will be held for four seats. Congress has fielded three candidates for the polls - Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma