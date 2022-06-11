New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Strengthening its position in the Upper House, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sealed a big win in the Rajya Sabha elections 2022, bagging eight of the 16 seats spread across four states - Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Karnataka - that went to polls on Friday.

In Maharashtra, where the counting of votes was hugely delayed, the BJP bagged three out of the six seats where polling was held, giving a massive setback to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The BJP winners include Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, NCP's Praful Patel, and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi also won the elections.

Following its massive win, senior BJP leaders lauded the party's win in the Rajya Sabha polls in the state and called it 'a happy moment'.

"It's a happy moment for us as all three BJP candidates have won," Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde have received 48 votes each. Our third candidate has received more votes than Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut."

The Congress also suffered a setback in Haryana after BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, who was backed by the saffron party, won the two seats where polling was held, while grand old party's Ajay Maken lost the polls.

"I thank all those MLAs who voted for the BJP candidate and the Independent candidate. This in a way is a victory for the people of Haryana and a victory of democracy," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"He (Sharma) voted listening to his inner conscience. I can say that he must have voted after being influenced by the policies and achievements of the Modi government. He did not bother what action the Congress will take... I congratulate him," he added.

The BJP also won three out of the four seats in Karnataka. The Congress won just one seat while the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) drew a blank. Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, and Lehar Singh Siroya from BJP won in Karnataka while Congress' Jairam Ramesh was declared victorious.

Rajasthan, however, was the only place where the Congress bagged the major share. Out of the four seats that went to polls, Congress bagged three while the BJP got just one seat. BJP-backed Independent nominee and media baron Subhash Chandra also lost the polls.

Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari were declared elected, and so was BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari.

"When everybody knows that 126 MLAs are with us, why did they field an independent candidate? They wanted to attempt horse-trading but that did not happen," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I believe all the three leaders will raise issues of Rajasthan, particularly the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) which will solve water problems in 13 districts," he added.

Rajya Sabha elections were for 57 seats spread across 16 states. Out of these, 41 candidates were elected unopposed last week after which polling was held only for 16 seats spread across four states on Friday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma