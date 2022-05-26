New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Rajya Sabha elections for 57 seats that will fall vacant due to the retirement of MPs from 15 states will be held on June 10. The counting of votes will take place on the same day - an hour after the voting concludes.

Out of the 57 seats, 11 are from Uttar Pradesh and six each from Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, five seats will fall vacant from Bihar, and four each from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Besides, three seats will fall vacant from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, and two each from Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. One MP will also retire from Uttarakhand.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2022 Presidential election. As the saffron party prepares for the polls, let's have a look at how Rajya Sabha MPs are elected:

The Rajya Sabha is modeled on the House of Lords in the United Kingdom (UK). It currently has 245 members, out of which 233 are elected by the legislatures of the states and union territories (UTs).

The Upper House can have a maximum strength of 250 - 238 elected and 12 appointed members. The nominated members - who can be from various fields like literature, music, etc. - are picked by the President.

The elected members are voted to their position by the member of legislative assemblies (MLAs) of states and UTs. The MLAs vote in Rajya Sabha elections with the single transferable vote (STV) system in which their votes are counted just once.

Under this system, the MLAs are given a paper that contains the names of all candidates. The MLAs are asked to provide their order of preference for the candidates. If more than 10 MLAs select a particular candidate as their first choice, then that person will get elected to Rajya Sabha.

Generally, a party with the majority in the state or UT assembly sends maximum MPs to Rajya Sabha as every candidate needs at least one-fourth of the total number of votes plus one to get elected to the Upper House.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma