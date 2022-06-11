Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Besides Maharashtra, the Congress also suffered a massive setback in Haryana on Friday after its candidate Ajay Maken lost to Kartikeya Sharma, an independent backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the Rajya Sabha elections 2022.

Polling was held for two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana. While one seat was won by BJP candidate Krishan Lal Panwar, the other was bagged by Sharma. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Panwar, Maken, and Kartikeya received 36, 29, and 23 votes, respectively.

So how did Maken lose to Sharma despite getting more votes than him? Well, this question was answered by Returning Officer RK Nandal, who said that Maken lost on account of no second preference votes.

It's simple, a candidate in Haryana needed 29.34 votes to win. Panwar with 36 votes won in the first round. However, 6.66 of his votes were transferred to Sharma, who was the second choice.

Thus, Sharma's tally increased to 29.66 while Maken remained at 29. Here it is noteworthy to mention that a Congress MLA, Kuldeep Bishnoi, cross-voted for the BJP in Rajya Sabha polls.

The grand old party is considering removing him from membership of the Congress Working Committee (Special Invitee), according to a report by news agency ANI.

In the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly, the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance has 50 MLAs. The Congress has 31 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) have one MLA each.

However, only 89 MLAs cast their votes while one vote was disqualified.

CM Khattar calls BJP's success 'victory of democracy'

Calling the BJP's success in the Rajya Sabha elections a "victory of democracy", Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday congratulated Panwar and Sharma and wished them the best.

"It is a matter of happiness for us. I thank all the MLAs for making Krishan Lal Panwar and Kartikeya Sharma win. It is a victory of democracy. I am hopeful that both of them will raise the matters related to Haryana's people in the House," Khattar said at a press conference at around 3.50 am.

"BJP had 40 MLAs, Congress 31 MLAs, 10 JJP MLAs, independents and candidates of some other parties. One candidate abstained and one Congress MLA's vote was rejected."

"So, there were a total of 88 votes polled. Those who got one-third votes i.e. 29.34 votes won. Both our candidates combining first preference and second preference won but the Congress candidate got only 29 votes. MLAs were trained well. Our first preference votes were 36. He (Panwar) needed only 29.34 votes and 6.66 votes were transferred to Kartikeya Sharma," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma