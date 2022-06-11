Mumbai | Jagran Politics Desk: The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government - which includes the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress - has suffered a massive setback after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three out of the six Rajya Sabha seats that went to polls in the state on Friday.

Three BJP candidates - Union Minister Piyush Goyal, former state minister Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik - were elected to the Upper House from Maharashtra. From MVA, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, NCP's Praful Patel, and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi won the polls.

However, Sena's Sanjay Pawar lost the sixth Rajya Sabha seat to BJP's Mahadik.

In Maharashtra, a candidate needed at least 41 votes to get elected. Goyal and Bonde got 48 votes each to win the polls. Meanwhile, MVA's Pratapgarhi, Patel, and Raut got 44, 43, and 41 votes, respectively.

For the sixth seat, BJP's Mahadik got 41 votes to get elected to the Upper House, thanks to the Mumbai court's decision to not allow two MVA MLAs - Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh - to vote in the polls, which helped the saffron party.

Malik and Deshmukh, lodged in jail on money laundering charges, have filed a plea in a special court in Mumbai seeking a day's bail to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. However, their pleas were rejected after which the two moved to the Bombay High Court.

They got no respite from the High Court, which helped the BJP indirectly. Along with this, one of Shiv Sena MLA's vote was also rejected by the Election Commission of India (ECI). This came after the BJP alleged a violation of the poll code by three MVA MLAs, and urged the Returning Officer to hold their votes invalid.

The BJP had demanded that the votes of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, Congress leader Yashomati Thakur and Shiv Sena's Suhas Kande be declared invalid as they showed their ballot papers to unauthorised party leaders.

The MVA also made a similar appeal, asking the ECI to cancel BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar and Independent MLA Ravi Rana's vote. However, the top poll body cancelled only Kande's vote, giving a setback to the MVA.

It should be noted that an MLA can show his or her ballot paper only to the party's polling agent as per the guidelines laid down by the ECI.

"Election Commission made our one vote invalid. We objected to two votes but no action was taken on that. Election Commission favoured them (BJP)," Sanjay Raut said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the BJP has lauded its performance in Maharashtra and called it 'a happy moment'.

"It's a happy moment for us as all three BJP candidates have won," ANI quoted former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as saying. "Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde have received 48 votes each. Our third candidate has received more votes than Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma