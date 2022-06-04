New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: More than three dozen candidates were elected unopposed on Friday - the last day for the withdrawal of nominations - for the Rajya Sabha elections 2022. The crucial Rajya Sabha polls for 57 seats across 15 states and union territories (UTs) will be held on June 10.

Here's the detailed list of candidates who were elected unopposed on Friday:

Uttar Pradesh:

In Uttar Pradesh, 11 leaders were elected unopposed. Out of these, eight were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - Laxmikant Bajpai, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Surendra Nagar, Dr K Laxman, Mithilesh Kumar, Baburam Nishad, Sangeeta Yadav and Darshana Singh.

Meanwhile, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal - backed by Samajwadi Party (SP) - was elected as an independent candidate. Along with him, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary and SP leader Javed Ali were elected.

Bihar:

Five candidates were elected unopposed in Bihar on Friday. According to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, the elected candidates are BJP's Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Kheeru Mahto, and Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Ahmed.

Jharkhand:

In Jharkhand, two candidates - BJP's Aditya Sahu and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Mahua Maji were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

Chhattisgarh:

Thanks to absolute majority in the state assembly, Congress' Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan were elected unopposed to the Upper House on Friday.

"The deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended this afternoon and the two candidates were elected unopposed," state Assembly secretary Dinesh Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.

Madhya Pradesh:

Three candidates have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. They are BJP's Sumitra Valmiki and Kavita Patidar, and Congress leader Vivek Tankha.

Tamil Nadu:

Six candidates - Congress' P Chidambaram, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) S Kalyanasundaram, R Girirajan and KRN Rajesh Kumar, and two All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) - were elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed.

Punjab:

Thanks to its overwhelming majority in the Punjab assembly, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Singh Sahney have been elected to the Upper House unopposed.

Uttarakhand:

In Uttarakhand, BJP's Kalpana Saini has been elected unopposed.

Odisha:

In Odisha, three Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates - Sasmit Patra, Sulata Deo, and Manas Mangaraj - were elected unopposed.

Telangana:

Two Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders - Divakonda Damodar Rao and BP Reddy - were elected unopposed from Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh:

Four YSR Congress leaders - V Vijayasai Reddy, BM Rao, SN Reddy, and R Krishnaiah - have been elected unopposed from Andhra Pradesh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma