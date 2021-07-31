Lalan Singh is credited for building the JDU in recent years in Bihar. Reports suggest that Lalan Singh played a crucial role in the split of the LJP that gave a jolt to Chirag Paswan.

Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Saturday Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Ranjan, who is popularly known as Lalan Singh, as party's national president. Known for his closeness with Nitish Kumar, Lalan Singh will replace RCP Singh, who has been inducted as a Cabinet minister in the Modi government.

The decision to elect the Munger MP as the party president was taken at the National Executive meeting of the JDU that was chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at its national office in Delhi on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by RCP Singh, party MPs, national office bearers, state chiefs and executive members of the JDU.

"I express my gratitude towards Nitish Kumar, for the decision of appointing Lalan Singh as the new national president of the party. This will benefit the party, it's a good sign for the party's future...Don't link this to caste matter. He's a senior parliamentarian," news agency ANI quoted JDU leader Sanjay Singh as saying.

Lalan Singh is credited for building the JDU in recent years in Bihar. Reports suggest that Lalan Singh played a crucial role in the split of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) that gave a jolt to Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan.

Media reports also suggest that the JDU wants to focus on reaching out to the forward castes in Bihar as the party had slipped to the third position in the assembly elections in the state last year.

In Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, the JDU had managed to win just 43 seats but managed to retain power as its ally -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 74 seats. On the other hand, the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the single largest party in Bihar after winning 75 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma