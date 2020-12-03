Rajinikanth on Thursday said that he will launch a political party in January and face the much-awaited Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Ending years of speculations, superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday announced that he will launch a political party in January next year and would face the much-awaited Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, noting that an announcement in this regard will be made on December 31.

"We will surely win assembly polls and give an honest, transparent, corruption free, and spiritual politics. A wonder and miracle will definitely happen," he said in a tweet on Thursday after his meeting with senior office bearers of his forum.

Rajinikanth had announced his entry to the politics in 2017 and since then it was being speculated that he will soon launch his political party. However, the doctors had advised him not to get himself indulged in politics because he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Recently, he had held a meeting with his office-bearers and asked them whether they were ready to "start a political party in January".

"Most of the office bearers wanted him to contest in the 2021 assembly elections but we also wanted him to take care of his health," Thoothukudi district secretary A J Stalin was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Election in Tamil Nadu will likely be held in May next year. This will be the first election in Tamil Nadu since the death of the state's two most powerful political leaders, J Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK and DMK's MK Karunanidhi.

Amid this, the AIADMK has announced that it will continue its alliance with the BJP for the assembly polls next year. "We will continue our alliance with the BJP," Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam had said in November this tear.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma