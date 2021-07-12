It was widely expected that Rajinikanth would join politics ahead of the assembly election in Tamil Nadu. However, the 70-year-old had decided not to contest the polls due to his health issues.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday ended speculations about his re-entry into politics as he dissolved the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) party. This comes just hours after Rajinikanth said that he would consult his RMM functionaries on whether or not to join politics in future.

"I don't have plans to enter politics in future," Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "I have decided to dissolve Rajini Makkal Mandram. The office-bearers of the Rajinikanth Makkal Mandram would continue to be part of the Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service".

It was widely expected that Rajinikanth would join politics ahead of the assembly election in Tamil Nadu. However, the 70-year-old had decided not to contest the polls due to his health issues.

In a statement, Rajinikanth had also said that he won't be able win the elections "just by promoting on social media and television" while adding, "therefore, I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement,".

"With extreme sadness, I say that I can't enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me. I will serve the people without entering electoral politics," Rajinikanth had said.

Rajinikanth was briefly hospitalised over blood pressure fluctuations in Hyderabad in December. He was discharged on December 27 but the doctors had advised him to take complete bed rest and avoid any activity which causes stress.

"Mr Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital on 25 December 2020 with severe hypertension and exhaution. He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today," the Hyderabad Apollo Hospital had said in a statement.

