Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: The much-awaited cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan took place on Sunday with 15 MLAs - five Sachin Pilot loyalists - taking the oath of the office. Of the 15 new ministers, 12 new faces were inducted into the government, fulfilling a key demand of Pilot who had revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year.

Following the cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that portfolios will be assigned to the ministers keeping the 2023 assembly elections in mind. "We will fulfil expectations of people and form the next government in the state," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Generally, portfolios are assigned to the new ministers within two to three hours but have been delayed in this case as the Congress high command wants to avoid infighting in the state, said Jagran sources.

According to the sources, the Congress top brass will take a final decision on portfolios of the new ministers after consulting the local leaders. For this, Ajay Maken also reached Delhi on Monday to discuss the issue with party general secretary KC Venugopal, the Jagran sources said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Jagran sources said, will also be consulted before portfolios are assigned to the new ministers in Rajasthan.

Following is the full list of new ministers of the Rajasthan cabinet:

Cabinet Ministers:

- Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya

- Shakuntala Rawat

- Govind Ram Meghwal

- Mahesh Joshi

- Ramlal Jat

- Vishvendra Singh

- Mamta Bhupesh

- Tikaram Jully

- Ramesh Meena

Ministers of State:

- Murari Lal Meena

- Zahida Khan

- Rajendra Singh Gudha

- Brijendra Ola

How cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan aims to end the Gehlot-Pilot conflict?

The cabinet rejig in Rajasthan gives Dalits and women a stronger presence in the government. Govind Ram Meghwal, Mamta Bhupesh and Tikaram Jully are the SC leaders who have found a place in the cabinet. Similarly, there are three women ministers now, instead of just one earlier.

However, the expansion is not Pilot-centric as there are only five of his loyalists in the cabinet. This will likely make Gehlot happy. Congress insiders say that Gehlot was reluctant to induct Pilot loyalists, but had agreed to do so after meeting the party high command.

They said that Gehlot is not "overemotional" like Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab that helped the top brass solve the crisis. "After two meetings with high command leaders last month, Gehlot got the signal. He understood the mind of the high command," The Indian Express quoted a Congress leader as saying.

How Gehlot and Pilot react to the cabinet rejig?

Pilot on Sunday said that the cabinet reshuffle will send a "positive message" across the state as he denied reports of "factionalism" in the state party unit. He also said that issues raised by him have been addressed by the party leadership.

"Four Dalits have been included in the Cabinet. This is a big message. At the same time, the representation of tribals and women has been increased. This was a necessary step and the party and the government worked hard to take it forward," Pilot was quoted as saying by PTI.

Gehlot, meanwhile, said that work has to be done with a dedication to maintaining the trust of the people in the Congress government. He also expressed hopes that Congress will return to power in Rajasthan in 2023.

"The people have endorsed the good governance of our government by making the Congress win in the assembly bye-elections and local bodies elections held during our tenure. We all have to maintain this trust of the public in the times to come. For this, work has to be continued with full hard work and dedication," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma