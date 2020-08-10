Congress sources said that the Pilot camp lawmakers will meet Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal today and even meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thereafter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan seems to be settling down with reports suggesting that sacked Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and the rebel Congress MLAs owing allegiance to him today met party’s top leadership, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier, news agency IANS had quoted Congress sources saying that the Pilot camp lawmakers will meet Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal today and even meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thereafter.

NDTV quoted sources saying that Priyanka and Pilot met two weeks back "at a common place in NCR (National Capital Region)", after which talks were reportedly held at various levels.

The Congress sources said that veteran party leader Ahmed Patel had pitched in to resolve the issue that had threatened the survival of the Ashok Gehlot government after the Pilot camp raised a banner of revolt over the state leadership.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders supporting Sachin Pilot on condition anonymity told news agency ANI that they are in touch with Congres leadership and the party has assured that issues related to Rajasthan political situation will be resolved soon.

The Congress had sacked Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and the Rajasthan Congress President. So far, Gehlot has stayed put in the CM chair amid claims and counter-claims on attempts to poach MLAs.

On Sunday night, a Congress Legislature Party meeting was held in a Jaisalmer hotel, where MLAs from the Gehlot camp are lodged. In this meeting, they held mixed views on taking back the rebels into the party fold.

While a few MLAs suggested that the rebel camp leader should be taken back in view of the "wafer-thin margin" of the Gehlot government over the opposition in the Assembly, others were not ready to budge and were not in favour of taking back the Pilot followers.

Meanwhile, the Gehlot camp in Jaisalmer is keeping a wary eye on any development in Delhi vis-a-vis the proposed meeting.

A senior Congress worker confirmed to IANS that a few Ministers from Rajasthan had hints to the meeting and that the views of party MLAs were sought ahead of the scheduled meeting on reinducting Pilot and his loyalist MLAs.

The Congress seems to be divided on the rebellion by Pilot and 18 MLAs seems with the party MLAs in Rajasthan demanding action against the rebels, even though the Grand Old Party continued to make last-ditch efforts to placate Pilot and bring him back into the fold.

(With IANS inputs)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta