New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi on Monday withdrew his Special Leave Petition against Rajasthan High Court order restraining him from taking action against Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs. Senior counsel Kapil Sibal appearing on behalf of the Speaker told the Supreme Court that the Rajasthan High Court had passed a detailed order regarding the disqualification proceedings against the rebels and that his client will pursue the case in the Rajasthan High Court.

"We will contest it there and if the need arises we will again come back to the Supreme Court," Sibal told a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, which allowed him to withdraw the petition.

The Speaker's counsel told the top court that he will again approach the court if the need arisen and said that withdrawal of the petition should not mean they will not be allowed to raise the issue.

"It is unfortunate that the High Court is not following the Supreme Court's 1992 'Kihoto judgment. That is paining us. Withdrawal does not mean we should not be allowed to raise the issue," he said.

The surprise move came hours after Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra returned yet another proposal of the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet to convene state Legislative Assembly Session on coronavirus crisis from July 31. The Governor has reportedly asked the Ashok Gehlot government whether it wants to bring a motion of confidence in the Assembly.

This was the second time the Governor returned Rajasthan Cabinet's proposal to the summon Assembly session. Last time, he had given six reasons for not calling the session, including the ongoing proceedings in the Rajasthan High Court on MLAs' plea against disqualification notices.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma