New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As Rajasthan political crisis enters its third week, the Congress party has said that it will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans in different states against the BJP's "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions". The Congress party will also launch an online campaign "Speak Up For Democracy" against the BJP's "constant attempts" to topple elected governments and misuse of constitutional bodies.

The Congress party has alleged that the BJP is trying to topple its government in Rajasthan with the help of rebel leader Sachin Pilot, sacked former deputy CM and chief of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. Pilot has revolted against his former boss and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly has issued disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 of his loyalist MLAs, who moved to the Rajasthan High Court against the notices. The High Court has directed the speaker to maintain the status quo and barred him from taking any action against the rebels. After High Court's verdict, Gehlot advised Governor to summon the Assembly session but the latter refused. This led to intense drama as CM and around 100 MLAs held a sit-in at the Raj Bhavan.

05:30 pm: Rajasthan State Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup and State DGP (Director General of Police) Bhupendra Yadav met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, today.

03:40 pm: Kalraj Mishra as governor, was bound by the aid and advice by the state government but acted in a partisan way, says Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, adding that "he is listening to his masters".

02:50 pm: People of India will protect democracy from BJP's 'conspiracy of fraud', says Rahul Gandhi - Read full story here

02:13 pm: "Governor of Rajasthan is appeared to have been governed by the high-altitude spiritual government, his credibility has already been irrefutably dented beyond repair. Are we heading for 'One nation, No constitution'?" says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

01:03 pm: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sent a fresh proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra to summon Assembly session on July 31. The Governor has said that the proposal is under examination.

12:55 pm: CM had said that people will come to Raj Bhawan. It didn't mean that people will go inside it. If even one pebble is thrown at Governor, CM Gehlot will himself face it first, Rajasthan cabinet will face it, Rajasthan Police will face it: Pratap Khachariyawa

12:50 pm: Governor Kalraj Mishra is not a BJP worker, he is the Head of Rajasthan govt. It is our moral and legal right to go to the Head's house to tell him of our problems, request him to protect law and demand for our rights: Pratap Khachariyawas, Rajasthan Minister

12:40 pm: Watch: Rajasthan Congress MLAs from Ashok Gehlot camp perform Yoga at Hotel Fairmont in Kukas, Jaipur.

11:30 am: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attacks Ashok Gehlot government. He says that while the crime graph in the state is on the rise, Congress MLAs are enjoying in resorts.

10:55 am: "The BJP is insulting the democratic values of the country in its hunger for power. Buying MLAs, toppling governments has become BJP's nature. This game of killing the democracy will not last long," says Congress.

10:30 am: Ashok Gehlot has sent Governor Kalraj Mishra a proposal to summon Assembly session on coronavirus issue. The Gehlot-Cabinet has sent a reworked proposal after the Governor rejected their previous proposal saying there was not mention of agenda of the Session.

10:20 am: Rahul Gandhi launches Congress' 'Speak Up For Democracy' campaign. Asks people to raise their voice to protect the democracy.

10:10 am: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has reportedly sought CCTV footage and guest list from a Manesar hotel where Sachin Pilot camp MLAs had camped before moving to secret location. The SOG team is looking for Bhanwarlal Sharma, rebel Congress MLA accused of conspiring to topple Ashok Gehlot government.

10:00 am: The Congress party has said that it will launch nationwide protests in front of Raj Bhavans against the BJP's "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions" from today.

