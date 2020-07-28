Live Updates on Rajasthan Political Crisis: Rajasthan Cheif Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold a Cabinet meeting at 10 pm to discuss the conditions placed by the Governor on calling the Assembly session.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The political drama in Rajasthan took another turn after Governor Kalraj Mishra allowed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, facing revolt from his former deputy Sachin Pilot, to call Assembly session but set conditions. Following Governor's move, the Gehlot Cabinet is scheduled to meet today to discuss the conditions placed for convening the Assembly session. Ashok Gehlot government wants to prove the majority in the House after the Rajasthan High Court restrained Speaker CP Joshi from taking any action against Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs, who were served with disqualification notices.

Below are the Live Updates on Rajasthan Political Crisis:

03:30 pm: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reportedly sent a revised proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra asking him to summon Assembly session from July 31, according to news agency PTI.

02:20 pm: Reacting to the recent political events in Rajasthan, NCP leader and Congress ally in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the "BJP can't digest not having power".

1:25 pm: After the cabinet meeting led by CM Ashok Gehlot on Governor Kalraj Mishra's riders on holding a state assembly session, it has been concluded that the government will not accept the conditions, calling it the right of the government to hold a session, News 18 reported.

1:00 pm: Rajasthan state cabinet meeting, which was underway at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence, has now concluded.

12:30 pm: BREAKING: Mayawati says will move Supreme Court to teach Ashok Gehlot a lesson over six BSP MLAs merger with Congress last year. "BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach the Congress party and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the Court. We will not let this matter alone. We will even go to the Supreme Court," says Mayawati.

11:25 am: BJP leader Madan Dilawar files a second petition at Rajasthan High Court against the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with Congress party. The High Court had yesterday dismissed his petition over the matter.

11:16 am: We have asked the 6 MLAs, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly on the symbol of BSP, to vote against Congress in any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session. If they don't do so, their party membership will be cancelled: BSP Chief Mayawati

10:20 am: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked the state Cabinet to send another proposal to convene an assembly session, saying a floor test can be a reasonable ground for calling it on short notice. Read full story here

09:45 am: Governor's actions stand out for lack of constitutional sanction A government is willing to prove its majority on the floor of the House, through the constitutionally-prescribed method and asks for a session to be called. However, the governor, instead of discharging his obligations which are clearly circumscribed by the Constitution, chooses to raise arbitrary and unrelated issues (qua period of notice, pending case etc.) to buy time and delay the process. This action stands out for its lack of constitutional sanction," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote in the Indian Express.

09:30 am: Rajasthan Cheif Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold a Cabinet meeting at 10 pm to discuss the conditions placed by the Governor on calling the Assembly session.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma