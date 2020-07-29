Agrasain Gehlot has been asked to depose before the investigating officer on Wednesday in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder brother to appear before it today for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in exporting fertiliser.

Agrasain Gehlot has been asked to depose before the investigating officer on Wednesday in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On July 22, the central agency raided Agrasain Gehlot's premises in Jodhpur and a few other places in connection with the case filed under the criminal charges of PMLA.

The raids happened after the agency filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED equivalent of a police FIR, in the 2007-09 Customs department case registered for alleged irregularities in the procurement and export of subsidised Muriate of Potash (MOP) meant for farmers and investigation, in this case, was finalised in 2013.

5:00 pm: Rajasthan High Court to continue hearing on BJP leader Madan Dilawar's petition against the merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress party, at 2 pm tomorrow.

4:30 pm: Rajasthan Governor asks State Govt to deliberate on three aspects - 21-day notice period before convening session, maintaining social distancing norms & certain conditions to be followed, in case confidence motion is moved - & resubmit proposal seeking to convene an assembly session

01:11 pm: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra returns the proposal to convene the Assembly Session, to CM Ashok Gehlot. The Governor has not given the approval for the Session yet. 01:08 pm: Chief minister Ashok Gehlot meets governor Kalraj Mishra: Raj Bhavan, Rajasthan

01:07 pm: Rajasthan governor has returned proposal for calling assembly session for third time. I am going to meet him to know what he wants: CM Gehlot

12:13 am: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra cancels Independence Day 'At Home' event, due to COVID19 situation in the state: Raj Bhavan

11:27 am: BSP files writ petition in Rajasthan High Court against merger of six BSP MLAs with ruling Congress in state: PTI

10:05 am: Responding to the raids, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters in Jaipur, "Prime Minister Modi has created 'raid raj' in the country but we are not going to be scared." When the Centre's "gimmicks" failed to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan, ED raids started at the premises of Gehlot's elder brother, he had said.

