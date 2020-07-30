Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: In another twist of events, Governor Kalraj Mishra has allowed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to convene the Assembly session from August 14. Governor’s nod came just after the Gehlot-led Congress government sent another proposal to hold the Assembly session. The Governor, however, has directed that all necessary arrangements for the prevention of COVID-19 spread during the session should be made.

Following the Governor’s nod, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today held the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting. According to reports, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara and spokersperson Randeep Surjewala were also present the meeting.

Here are the highlights from the day:

15:50 pm: Rajasthan High Court issues notice to Speaker and Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, and 6 BSP MLAs in connection with the merger of the BSP MLAs with Congress party, in the state. The Court asks them to file reply by 11th August

15:32 pm: The CLP under Ashok Gehlot is underway at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur

15:00 pm: CM Ashok Gehlot tells MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that they will have to stay at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur till 14th August (start of assembly session). Ministers can visit Secretariat to complete their work: Sources to ANI

14:47 pm: Meanwhile, deputy Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Rajendra Rathore has said that it is wrong not to trust the loyalty of the MLAs and suspect them of indulging in horse-trading activities, reports News18

14:29 pm: Hearing on BSP MLAs' merger with Congress begins in Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot begins at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/QvebiB4gNC — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

13:27 pm: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot begins at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur, reports ANI

12:59 pm: "PM Modi ji’s wrong policies have proved disastrous for the nation. As Rahul Gandhi ji points out, be it noteban, GST implementation, mismanagement during corona or sinking economy and as a result job loss, there is overall gloom. Fear of 10 crore job losses is shocking," tweets Ashok Gehlot

11:50 am: The Rajasthan High Court has also granted the SIT probing the MLA poaching case to take the voice sample of Sanjay Jain

11:21 am: The BJP, meanwhile, has accused the Congress of assailing the dignity of the constitutional post of the Governor. "When the state Cabinet recommends convening of an assembly session, the Governor has to act under constitutional limits. But, the Congress is attacking the dignity of Governor's post. There is no need for any evidence," said Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, as reported by PTI

10:31 am: Meanwhile, a hearing will be held in the High Court on BSP MLAs merger with the Congress party today

10:29 am: "I did not block the demand for assembly session without a reason. In normal circumstances, I would have said yes. But the circumstances were not normal. The chief minister refused to clarify on whether he wanted the assembly session for trust vote or generally," said Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra while speaking to India Today TV

9:41 am: Rajasthan Guv accepts Gehlot cabinet's revised proposal, Assembly Session to begin from August 14

9:27 am: According to a News18 report, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara and spokersperson Randeep Surjewala will also attend the CLP meeting

9:20 am: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to be held today at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur

