New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The dispute between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot is not new to the people. The discord between the two leaders has been going on since Pilot's attempt of rebellion last year. For the last 10 months, the two leaders have reportedly not met and even not talked on the phone.

To combat the infighting among the Rajasthan Congress leaders, former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has been assigned the duty to mediate between the two leaders. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has assigned this task to Kamal Nath. Meanwhile, the report further stated that Rajasthan in charge of the Congress Ajay Maken had stated that Pilot is an asset for the Congress party and several party leaders including KC Venugopal are in constant touch with him and Ashok Gehlot.

On the question of Sachin Pilot not meeting Priyanka Gandhi, Maken said that she is not in Delhi for the last 10 days. He said that work on cabinet expansion and political appointments is going on. On the other hand, the situation in the state is that more than half the ministers do not have mutual talks. The functioning of the government is getting affected due to the lack of talks between the ministers. Congress MLAs are openly accusing ministers of neglect and corruption. The possibility of a major political explosion at any time due to the increasing tension cannot be ruled out.

Growing dispute between ministers

There is a difference of opinion among the ministers over each other's non-working and inter-departmental matters. State Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal threatened to see each other in front of the Chief Minister in the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

There is a cold war going on for a long time between Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria and Cooperation Minister Udai Lal Anjana and Medical Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and his subordinate Minister of State Dr Subhash Garg. Meanwhile, Dhariwal and Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, Revenue Minister Harish Choudhary and Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammad have a difference of opinion over domination in home districts.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Sports Minister Ashok Chandna have differences with Dhariwal. MLA Bharat Singh has publicly levelled corruption allegations against the Mines Minister several times. MLA Amin Khan had accused Dotasara and Raghu Sharma of ignoring the MLAs in the assembly. MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Vedprakash Solanki, Ramesh Meena, Ashok Bairwa and PR Meena have publicly surrounded the ministers several times.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan