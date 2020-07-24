The Rajasthan High Court today provided relief to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs and ordered a "status quo" till Monday.

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: Hours after the Rajasthan High Court provided relief to Sachin Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs and ordered a "status quo" till Monday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur today. Earlier in the day, Gehlot accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of being under pressure to not call a state assembly session, saying that the state government requested the Mishra to call an assembly session but he has not yet issued the order. "We want an assembly session from Monday. The governor is not giving orders for calling assembly session under pressure," he said.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court today provided relief to Sachin Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs and ordered a "status quo" till Monday, saying that "writ petition is maintainable with respect to Prayer A, B and E" while it rejected prayer C and D as they were not "maintainable". This comes a day after the Supreme Court allowed the High Court to decide on rebel MLAs' plea today. The apex court, however, has noted that the High Court's order will not be implemented till it passes its judgment on the Speaker's plea which will heard on as day-to-day basis from Monday.

Here are the highlights on the Rajasthan political turmoil:

18:17 pm: Hopefully, His Excellency of Rajasthan will honour the great traditions which the Constitution writers had hoped for, says Abhishek Manu Singhvi

17:57 pm: I am sure that Governor will not come under any pressure, he will make a decision. We hope the Assembly session begins soon. So we are sitting here in protest. After he gives us a letter we will decide the further course of action: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

17:57 pm: Governor is our constitutional head. I don't hesitate to say that he couldn't have stopped it (Assembly Session) without some pressure from the top. Why did he not decide yesterday? We've requested him again to make a decision soon. People are waiting: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

17:31 pm: "We are here at our own will as despite our efforts the Chief Minister didn't listen to any of our demands related to work in our constituencies," says MLA Suresh Modi from Sachin Pilot camp

17:30 pm: "We are staying in Delhi. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said we are held hostage by BJP, which is untrue as we were never in touch with them. On the contrary, our families are sacred due to use of SOG by the Chief Minister: MLA Murari Lal Meena, loyal to Sachin Pilot told ANI

16:48 pm: Congress MLAs in Ashok Gehlot camp begin 'dharna' at Raj Bhawan, demand summoning of an assembly session: Rajasthan Transport Minister

16:27 pm: Governor should not delay in convening the assembly session, says Congress' Kapil Sibal

16:19 pm: Sanjay Jain (who was arrested by SOG (Special Operations Group Rajasthan Police) sent to judicial custody till August 5, reports ANI. Sanjay Jain's voice spectrography test is scheduled for 29th July

15:47 pm: Meanwhile, the Congress has said Kapil Sibal will address a press conference at 4 pm today

15:47 pm: According to India Today, the Governor has told Gehlot that time is required to discuss the issue as the matter is in the Supreme Court

15:30 pm:

#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sit and raise slogans at Raj Bhawan.



The Chief Minister had met Governor Kalraj Mishra this afternoon over the issue of the convening of the Assembly Session. pic.twitter.com/m6XhwwMuM2 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

15:06 pm:

Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/9LZ9FRCWZy — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

14:55 pm: Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur.

14:43 pm: Ashok Gehlot, Congress MLAs have arrived at the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra

14:19 pm:

Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting CM Ashok Gehlot are on the way to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/qUrNqFVEV7 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

14:15 pm: There is a political conspiracy. It'll become clear in coming days that how, when & who are behind it, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

14:14 pm: "If media reports are true about Governor saying that state assembly session can't be conducted due to COVID-19, then we are ready to conduct COVID19 tests of 200 MLAs ," ANI quoted Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan Minister and Congress leader, as saying

13:41 pm:

Rajasthan: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting underway at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Ajay Maken also present. pic.twitter.com/GGjB8D7JdE — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

13:39 pm: BJP Satish Poonia, meanwhile, has said that the party will wait and and watch until the picture becomes clear in the state, reports Indian Today

13:05 pm: "We want to start the State Assembly session from Monday. Everything will be clear then. I had a telephonic conversation with the Governor and requested him to take a decision on this immediately. Now, we are going to meet him also," says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

12:56 pm:

Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress MLAs supporting him leave from Fairmont Hotel to meet State Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/nvEntB4WDE — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

12:41 pm: Meanwhile, the BJP has moved Rajasthan high court against merger of BSP MLAs' group with Congress. The party claims that the Speaker's decision illegal, reportes The Times of India

12:30 pm: Day after SC win, Pilot camp gets 4-day breather from HC; Ashok Gehlot seeks Assembly session for floor test

12:16 pm: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress MLAs supporting him sought time from Governor Kalraj Mishra. Governor has given time at 12:30 pm today

11:31 am: Rajasthan High Court directs "status quo" in the case against Congress, on the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice

11:05 am: According to The Times of India, the court was adjourned for 15 minutes at 10.50 am

10:57 am: "Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court," ANI quoted Prateek Kasliwal, lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, as saying

10:47 am: Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice, reports ANI

10:33 am: Meanwhile, Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, after he complained of breathing problem. He is one of the Congress MLAs who are staying at Fairmont Hotel, reports ANI

10:05 am: "Sachin Pilot has been the Deputy CM of the state since last one-and-a-half years. He has also been the PCC chief of Rajasthan since last six years. He has his own stature. In fact, political leaders of his rank have their own influence and following. Why should BJP be blamed for giving him patronage? Allegations made by CM are beyond reality," News18 quoted Satish Poonia as saying

9:53 am: Meanwhile, BJP state president Satish Poonia in an interview has said that Sachin Pilot can become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan "if the situation allows"

9:45 am: "The assembly session will take place soon. The majority is with us, all Congress MLAs are united," news agency PTI quoted Ashok Gehlot as saying

9:37 am: Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot has said that his government will soon prove its majority in the Assembly

9:30 am: The Supreme Court yesterday said that the High Court can pass its order on rebel MLAs plea on Friday

9:22 am: The High Court will pass its order on Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs plea today

