Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: The political crisis for Congress in Rajasthan deepened on Sunday after party MLA Ved Prakash Solanki, a staunch supporter of former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, alleged that some of the party legislators are worried as their phones are being tapped.

Though Solanki refused to take the names of the MLAs, he said that some of the legislators had informed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about phone tapping but he had "laughed off the matter".

"I don't know whether my phone being taped or not. But many MLAs have said that mobile phones are being taped. Many officials' also told them (legislators) that it seems that there're efforts underway to trap. MLAs have informed this to CM also," Solanki was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Last year too, Pilot loyalists had claimed that their phones were being tapped. The charges gained ground after Gehlot's officer on special duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma shared some audio clips of telephonic conversations of the Pilot loyalists.

Sharma later handed the clips to the police which began an investigation of whether the MLAs were trying to topple the Rajasthan government through horse-trading. However, the case was closed after issues between Gehlot and Pilot were resolved by the Congress high command.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked the grand old party and said that Congress is intimidating its MLAs and demanded a clarification from the Rajasthan government about it.

"Present Congress government taps phones of public representatives illegally and uses as a political weapon, this has been alleged many times. Last year, Chief Minister said that it doesn't happen in Rajasthan but his minister admitted in Assembly that phones were tapped legally," ANI quoted Union Minister GS Shekhawat as saying.

Sachin Pilot in Delhi, to meet Priyanka Gandhi soon

Meanwhile, Pilot has reached Delhi and will meet senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra soon as his demands have not been fulfiled by the state party unit. Pilot earlier had dismissed claims of him joining the BJP but expressed disappointment that the voices of his supporters are not being heard.

"It has now been 10 months. I was given to understand that there would be swift action by the committee, but now half of the term is done, and those issues haven’t been resolved," he had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma