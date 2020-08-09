According to reports, two businessmen and three police officials have allegedly approached as many as 25 Rajasthan BJP MLAs, asking them to remain absent from the Assembly during the trust vote.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session on August 14, both the BJP and the Congress are making all the efforts to keep their MLAs together and protect them from outside bids and pressure to switch their loyalty. The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has called the Assembly session amid a spike in coronavirus cases to prove majority in the House following a revolt by now-sacked state Congress chief Sachin Pilot.

While the Congress MLAs supporting Ashok Gehlot have been holed up inside hotels for nearly a month now, the BJP too has sent some of its legislators to neighbouring Gujarat. The BJP MLAs are being asked to switch sides or do something that can help CM Gehlot easily prove the majority in the house.

According to reports, two businessmen and three police officials have allegedly approached as many as 25 BJP MLAs, asking them to remain absent from the Assembly during the trust vote. The Ashok Gehlot camp is reduced to 101 MLAs in the House following Pilot revolt. The rebel Congress leader has the support of 18 of the loyalists MLAs.

If 25 BJP MLAs skip the proceedings in the House for any reason, the majority mark will come down and Gehlot would be able to easily prove majority. The report has rung alarm bells in the BJP, which is hoping Gehlot to the loose majority, thus, giving it a chance to form the government.

All is not well within Rajasthan BJP!

As per the reports, nine of these MLAs are the first time legislators, while two are former Congressmen, who joined the BJP after the Congress denied them tickets. Three independent MLAs, who are in the Sachin Pilot camp, have also been contacted by the police officials and industrialists.

The police have also started digging up old cases on the family members of these MLAs in an apparent bid to pressurise them, the report said. Also, there are reports that six BJP MLAs from Dholpur have refused to go to Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh even as a helicopter kept waiting for them. These MLAs reportedly told them that they will not leave the state without the permission from former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma