Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: Brewing up another controversy, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna has appealed to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to relieve him of the ministerial post and expressed anguish over the conduct of Gehlot's principal secretary, Kuldeep Ranka, referring to him as the "minister of all the departments". Chandna also asked Gehlot to give all the departments to Kuldeep Ranka.

Venting out his anger, Chandna took to Twitter and said that he does not want to hold on to the "dishonourable" ministerial post. "Honourable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you. Free me from this cruel ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway, he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you," Chandna tweeted in Hindi.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी मेरा आपसे व्यक्तिगत अनुरोध है की मुझे इस ज़लालत भरे मंत्री पद से मुक्त कर मेरे सभी विभागों का चार्ज श्री कुलदीप रांका जी को दे दिया जाए, क्योंकि वैसे भी वो ही सभी विभागों के मंत्री है।

धन्यवाद — Ashok Chandna (@AshokChandnaINC) May 26, 2022

Chandna is the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Disaster Management and Relief in the Rajasthan government, while Kuldeep Ranka is the principal secretary to the chief minister.

Meanwhile, reacting the minister's tweet, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he is yet to speak to Chandna and dismissed any report of resentment between his cabinet ministers and bureaucrats of the state. "He is under a lot of work pressure. He might have come under tension and made a statement, we should not take it seriously. I am yet to speak to him", Gehlot, as quoted by ANI said.

The development comes just days ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan and indicates resentment within the party. Last week, Congress leader Ganesh Goghra resigned from Congress alleging that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress' state president, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

Finding an opportunity to target the ruling Congress government in the state, BJP leaders latched onto Chandna's tweet. "The ship is sinking…The trends for 2023 begin to arrive," BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted, attacking the screenshot of Chandna's tweet.

"This is an example of the 'governance' of the Ashok Gehlot government. It shows the weakness of the party high command. It also shows the influence of bureaucracy on the government," Poonia said as quoted by PTI. "This has a pattern. Earlier, Ganesh Ghoghra sent resignation and now Chandna has offered the resignation. This impacts governance," he added.

BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said the ministers and MLAs do not have confidence in the Congress government of Rajasthan. "The minister is demanding freedom from this corrupt government. If this is the condition of the ministers in the government, then what would be the condition of the public," he said.

